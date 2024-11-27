Business

Quess Corp to Adani group: 10 top gaining stocks on November 27

Quess Corp Stock Price

Increase - 8%

Current Price - ₹703.65

NTPC Green Energy Share Price

Increase - 11.57%

Current Price - ₹120.47

Bharat Dynamics Stock Price

Increase - 7.84%

Current Price - ₹1113.10

GRSE Stock Price

Increase - 7.15%

Current Price - ₹1650.00

Adani Transmission Stock Price

Increase - 6.40%

Current Price - ₹639.25

KEI Industries Stock Price

Increase - 5.85%

Current Price - ₹4307.15

HBL Power Stock Price

Increase - 5.65%

Current Price - ₹610.15

Adani Power Stock Price

Increase - 5.55%

Current Price - ₹461.50

Ircon International Stock Price

Increase - 5.13%

Current Price - ₹207.62

Cochin Shipyard Stock Price

Increase - 4.99%

Current Price - ₹1504.05

