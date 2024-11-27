Quess Corp to Adani group: 10 top gaining stocks on November 27

Business
Increase - 8%
Current Price - ₹703.65
Increase - 11.57%
Current Price - ₹120.47
Increase - 7.84%
Current Price - ₹1113.10
Increase - 7.15%
Current Price - ₹1650.00
Increase - 6.40%
Current Price - ₹639.25
Increase - 5.85%
Current Price - ₹4307.15
Increase - 5.65%
Current Price - ₹610.15
Increase - 5.55%
Current Price - ₹461.50
Increase - 5.13%
Current Price - ₹207.62
Increase - 4.99%
Current Price - ₹1504.05
Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying
NTPC Limited to Infosys: Stocks to watch on November 27, 2024
Gold Rate FALLS In India: Check 24 carat price in your city
SBI to Maruti Suzuki: Stocks to watch on November 26, 2024