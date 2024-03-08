Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' chant during IND vs ENG Test while Shubman Gill bats goes viral (WATCH)

    As Shubman Gill showcased his cricket prowess on Day 2 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala, spectators' lively chants, playfully invoking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, took social media by storm.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    On the second day of the 5th Test between India and England in Dharamsala, a video capturing spectators' chants became viral on social media, coinciding with Shubman Gill's impressive batting performance. The crowd playfully invoked Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, teasing the young cricketer. The connection between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill surfaced in 2020, initiated by a cheeky remark from Hardik Pandya. Over time, they have often been romantically linked, with public interest peaking when spotted together in various instances.

    Shubman Gill displayed skill and focus from the beginning of his innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on day 1 in Dharamsala. Achieving a half-century in the 39th over off just 64 deliveries, he later reached a century with a powerful slog sweep off Shoaib Bashir in the 59th over.

    Despite Ben Stokes dismissing Rohit Sharma shortly after lunch, Gill's wicket followed suit as James Anderson disrupted his stumps. Rohit's departure marked the end of the 161-run partnership with Gill, leaving England with a breakthrough.

    As tea approached, England still struggled to gain momentum, with Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan extending the lead beyond 150. However, the tourists managed to dismiss both Sarfaraz and Devdutt after the tea break.

