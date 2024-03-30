Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH)

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar delights fans by sharing a touching video from his visit to Kashmir, capturing a young girl's passion for cricket in Sopore. Tendulkar's post highlights the universal joy of sports and the empowerment of young girls in the region.

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 8:41 PM IST

    Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently took to social media to share a touching video captured during his visit to Sopore, Kashmir. In the video, a young girl is seen passionately playing cricket, showcasing the universal love for the sport. Tendulkar expressed his delight at witnessing such scenes, emphasising the importance of encouraging and empowering young girls in sports. "Always good to see young girls playing cricket. Watching videos like these brings a smile to my face," he wrote, encapsulating the joy that sports can bring to people's lives.

    Tendulkar's visit to Kashmir was marked by awe-inspiring moments, including a mesmerising experience of snowfall in Gulmarg, shared with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Reflecting on his journey, Tendulkar expressed gratitude towards the locals for their warm hospitality, underscoring the beauty and charm of Jammu and Kashmir. "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality," Tendulkar reminisced, highlighting the profound impact of his visit to the region.

    Beyond enjoying the natural splendor of Kashmir, Tendulkar also celebrated the region's rich cricketing heritage during his trip. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing plant, where he praised the craftsmanship of Kashmir Willow bats, renowned globally for their excellence. Tendulkar emphasised the significance of these bats as shining examples of "Make in India" products, urging people to explore the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir and other destinations across India.

    In addition to showcasing the talent and passion of young cricketers, Tendulkar has consistently championed various initiatives to promote sports and uplift communities across India. His admiration for the young girl's cricketing prowess serves as a testament to the transformative power of sports in bringing joy and inspiration to people of all ages and backgrounds.

    Also Read: Indian T20 World Cup squad announcement expected by late April: BCCI source

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 8:55 PM IST
