    Indian T20 World Cup squad announcement expected by late April: BCCI source

    An insider at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reveals that the Indian cricket team's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies is likely to be finalised by the end of April. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

    According to a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian cricket team's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to take place in the USA and West Indies, is anticipated to be announced during the final week of April. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) deadline for team submissions set for May 1, the selection process aims to evaluate players' form and fitness post the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the IPL's league stage concludes on May 19, the first batch of cricketers is slated to depart for New York shortly thereafter, echoing the logistics of last year's World Test Championship finals.

    Given the tournament's international location, it is expected that several standby players will accompany the team to mitigate any logistical challenges arising from potential injuries or unforeseen circumstances. Notably, the national selectors have committed to attending most matches, a departure from previous editions, underscoring the significance of the World Cup.

    Despite the rigorous schedule, no specific instructions regarding workload management have been issued to prospective players, as they remain under the purview of their respective IPL franchises. However, mechanisms are in place to address injuries, with centrally contracted and targeted players falling under the oversight of the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) medical team.

    While the BCCI acknowledges the franchise's authority over player participation, a focus remains on bowlers' workload, with a limit of four overs per match. As preparations intensify for the highly anticipated tournament, the BCCI emphasizes collaboration between franchises and the national governing body to ensure the welfare and performance of players on the international stage.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 8:44 PM IST
