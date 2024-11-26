Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price

Kollywood star Dhanush's Rolex watch, spotted at producer Akash Baskaran's wedding, has caught everyone's attention. The watch's price has gone viral, sparking discussions about Dhanush's net worth and luxurious lifestyle.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 7:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

Dhanush and Nayanthara at the wedding

Dhanush and Nayanthara attended producer Akash Baskaran's wedding amidst their ongoing controversy. They were seated in the same row, facing each other, with Nayanthara choosing to sit with her legs crossed, seemingly to provoke Dhanush.

article_image2

Akash Baskaran with his family

Dhanush had previously sent a 10 crore notice to Nayanthara for using footage from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her documentary. Nayanthara responded with a 3-page statement. No further information has been released about the situation.

article_image3

Dhanush at the wedding

Dhanush, known for wearing traditional attire at audio launches, continues the trend at weddings. He prefers suits for receptions and traditional wear for weddings, while sporting casual shirts for movie releases. These have become his signature style.

article_image4

Akash Baskaran's wedding ceremony

Dhanush's Rolex watch became a talking point at the wedding. The name 'Rolex' has been trending in Tamil cinema, thanks to Suriya's character in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram'.

article_image5

Dhanush's Rolex Watch

Dhanush's Rolex watch has sparked curiosity about its price and model. The watch is a ROLEX DAY DATE, a luxury model that reportedly costs enough to buy a 2BHK apartment.

article_image6

Dhanush's ROLEX DAY DATE

The ROLEX DAY DATE is a luxury watch favored by millionaires. Dhanush's choice of such an expensive watch has led netizens to comment on his wealth. The watch, with its glittering Arabic numerals, is estimated to cost 1.35 crores. Dhanush's net worth is estimated to be over 230 crores.

