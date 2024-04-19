Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum

    Team India captain Rohit Sharma provides an honest assessment of the wicketkeeping choices ahead of the T20 World Cup, discussing the prospects of veterans MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik amidst a competitive selection process.

    As anticipation builds for the T20 World Cup, slated to commence on June 2 in the West Indies and the USA, discussions surrounding India's squad selection intensify. With the BCCI expected to unveil the 15-man playing contingent soon, the focus sharpens on the crucial wicketkeeping role.

    A plethora of contenders, including Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, and KL Rahul, vie for consideration. Notably, veteran Dinesh Karthik has emerged as a compelling candidate, showcasing impressive form in the ongoing IPL.

    Since the retirement of the legendary MS Dhoni in 2020, India has grappled with finding a permanent wicketkeeper. Addressing this quandary, India captain Rohit Sharma recently shared his thoughts on the potential inclusion of Dhoni and Karthik in the squad.

    In a lighthearted tone, Rohit lauded Karthik's recent batting exploits and acknowledged Dhoni's impactful cameo in a recent IPL match. However, he humorously remarked on Dhoni's reluctance, quipping that the former captain, now immersed in golf, might require some persuasion for the World Cup, while Karthik could be a more amenable choice.

    "I was quite impressed, especially with Dinesh Karthik. The way he batted a couple of nights back (vs SRH). Dhoni as well. He came to play four balls against us and made a huge impact with those 20 runs. Eventually, it proved to be the difference in the end," Rohit remarked on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

    "It'll be hard to convince MS Dhoni for the World Cup. He is sick and tired. He is coming to the US. He is into golf now so he'll be playing that in the US. DK will be easier to convince," he added, injecting a touch of humour into the discussion.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH)

