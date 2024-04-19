Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH)

    Experience the heartwarming camaraderie between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma as they celebrate Mumbai Indians' triumph in IPL 2024.

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    The captaincy saga surrounding Mumbai Indians has been a hot topic, with fans divided over the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya. Despite a rocky start to the season, MI managed to secure wins in their last two matches. However, rumours of a rift between Rohit and Hardik persisted, especially after their loss to Chennai Super Kings. Nevertheless, after MI's thrilling victory against Punjab Kings, Hardik and Rohit shared a heartwarming moment, providing hope for the team's resurgence.

    Ashutosh Sharma's explosive innings gave Punjab Kings a fighting chance, but Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee's three-wicket hauls ensured MI's narrow victory. Amidst the jubilation following Kagiso Rabada's run-out in the final over, the camaraderie between Hardik and Rohit was evident as they congratulated each other before joining their teammates in celebration. Hardik, reflecting on the intense match, praised the team's character and resilience, emphasizing the importance of scrapping for every win in the IPL.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 4:59 PM IST
