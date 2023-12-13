Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

    Discover a rare and heartwarming side of cricket legend MS Dhoni as a viral video captures his lively participation in a friend's birthday celebration.

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    MS Dhoni, widely adored by a massive fan base, is acknowledged for his protective approach to his personal life. Instances of him enjoying with friends are rare, making any such revelation a special treat for his admirers. In a currently trending video, the World Cup-winning captain is captured joyfully celebrating a friend's birthday, creating excitement for all Dhoni enthusiasts. The footage showcases Dhoni actively engaging in the festivities, playfully encouraging others to join in smearing cake on the birthday celebrant's face.

    The Instagram-shared video unfolds in a vibrant setting adorned with balloons, featuring two cakes positioned on a festive table. The ambiance resonates with the cheerful chorus of the birthday song as the focal figure cuts the cake. The celebration takes an endearing turn when the birthday individual extends a slice of cake to Dhoni. Known for his humility, Dhoni graciously suggests sharing the joyous moment with the birthday boy's family first. Following this heartwarming gesture, Dhoni playfully gestures for their friends to initiate the cake smash.

    This heartening video has quickly gained traction on social media, sparking widespread enthusiasm. Numerous viewers dubbed the birthday individual as "lucky" for this unique encounter.

    Commenters expressed a mix of awe and jealousy, with one user remarking, “Lucky boy... I am getting jealous.” Another echoed the sentiment, stating, “You are the lucky guy, man.” Dhoni's down-to-earth demeanor also garnered praise, with one individual highlighting,

    “Mahi, there is no one like you. The birthday boy went to feed Mahi cake, and Mahi asked him to feed his parents first. Down to earth.”

    Some even declared that Dhoni sets the "best example of simplicity and humbleness." In a lighthearted tone, fans continue to celebrate this glimpse into the charismatic cricketer's off-field joy.

