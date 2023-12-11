Revealed: Why BCCI is not keen on pink-ball day/night Tests in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently navigating the complexities of hosting day-night Tests, particularly with the distinctive pink ball. As the home schedule unfolds for both the men's and women's teams, the absence of day-night Tests, even in the anticipated series against England in 2024, raises questions about the future of pink ball cricket.

Team India has participated in only three day-night Tests on their home turf, with the most recent one against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Similar to their inaugural pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019, the 2022 match against Sri Lanka also concluded in three days. The 2021 pink-ball Test versus England was similarly uncompetitive, with India winning by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Despite the pink ball proving effective in subcontinent conditions, offering movement for pacers and additional skid for spinners, the lackluster nature of these matches has led the BCCI to temporarily suspend pink-ball Tests.

Speaking to reporters after the 2024 WPL Auction in Mumbai, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated, "We need to generate more public interest in pink-ball Tests. Historically, these Tests have concluded in two to three days. Cricket enthusiasts prefer watching matches lasting four to five days. Once there's more familiarity, we'll gradually introduce more pink-ball Tests."

Regarding the women's team, their sole pink-ball Test occurred in 2021 against Australia in Carrara, Queensland, and ended in a draw.

India relatively joined the pink-ball Test trend later than other teams. Their first away pink-ball Test took place during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener at the Adelaide Oval. Unfortunately, the infamous Test saw Team India being bowled out for only 36 in the second innings, resulting in an eight-wicket defeat.

The question remains: When will India host their next pink-ball Test match?

