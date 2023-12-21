Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Rajat Patidar debuts in the series decider against South Africa

    In a season of opportunities for fringe Indian players, Rajat Patidar is poised to make his ODI debut, receiving his cap in today's match against South Africa.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Rajat Patidar is set to receive his ODI cap, marking his debut in today's match. The current period proves advantageous for fringe Indian players, as caps are being distributed generously, reminiscent of Christmas candy. With regular players taking an extended break to prepare for the upcoming Test series, individuals like Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh have showcased commendable performances under KL Rahul's captaincy. While some members of the traveling squad, including Akash Deep, Yuzi Chahal, and Rajat Patidar, have yet to make an appearance, the upcoming decider could provide them with the opportunity to showcase their skills.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
