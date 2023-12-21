IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Rajat Patidar debuts in the series decider against South Africa

Rajat Patidar is set to receive his ODI cap, marking his debut in today's match. The current period proves advantageous for fringe Indian players, as caps are being distributed generously, reminiscent of Christmas candy. With regular players taking an extended break to prepare for the upcoming Test series, individuals like Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh have showcased commendable performances under KL Rahul's captaincy. While some members of the traveling squad, including Akash Deep, Yuzi Chahal, and Rajat Patidar, have yet to make an appearance, the upcoming decider could provide them with the opportunity to showcase their skills.

