Rahul Dravid to continue as India's Head Coach until T20 World Cup, confirms Jay Shah

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has confirmed that Rahul Dravid will continue in his role as India's head coach until the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for June this year. While Dravid's initial contract concluded after the ODI World Cup final last year, he was requested to extend his tenure for the December-January South Africa tour along with other support staff.

Shah, who recently engaged in discussions with Dravid, affirmed the decision to retain the former captain's services until the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. Addressing concerns about Dravid's contract, Shah expressed confidence in the leadership of the senior coach, stating, "Why are you worried about a contract for such a senior person like Rahul Dravid? Rahul bhai will remain the coach in the T20 World Cup."

While indicating ongoing discussions leading up to the marquee event, Shah acknowledged the busy schedule of back-to-back series and emphasized the need for further conversations with Dravid.

Regarding the workload management of centrally contracted players during the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shah asserted the BCCI's authority, stating that franchises must adhere to the guidelines set by the cricket board. Shah emphasized the BCCI's supreme role, stating, "This is the BCCI's mandate. The BCCI is the supreme body, and whatever it decides, the franchises will have to follow — we are above the franchises."

