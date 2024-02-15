Sarfaraz Khan's emotional Test debut: Father celebrates son's Test cap with tears and kisses (WATCH)

The cricket world witnessed a touching moment as Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut, leaving his father overcome with emotion, unable to hold back tears.

Witnessing his son receiving his maiden Test cap, Sarfaraz Khan's father was overcome with emotion, unable to control his tears. These moments are the very essence that makes cricket a beautiful and emotional sport.

In an immensely touching scene, Sarfaraz Khan's father not only witnessed but also actively participated in the milestone, kissing the Indian cap adorned by his son. This heartfelt gesture symbolized the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, a testament to the sacrifices made to see his son don the prestigious Indian cap.

The immense pride and joy felt by Sarfaraz Khan's father on this significant day are evident, reflecting the countless hours of support and encouragement he provided throughout his son's cricketing journey. Finally, the day he worked tirelessly for has arrived, marking a historic moment for Sarfaraz Khan and his family, as they share in the pride and glory of this exceptional achievement.

