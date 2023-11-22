Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan's Haris Rauf faces contract scrutiny after opting out of the Australia Test Series

    The Pakistan Cricket Board contemplates revising Haris Rauf's contract as the fast bowler opts out of the upcoming Test series in Australia, risking a potential downgrade and permission denial for the Big Bash League.

    Cricket Pakistan's Haris Rauf faces contract scrutiny after opting out of the Australia Test Series osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    Pakistan's Haris Rauf may see modifications in his PCB contract following his decision to abstain from playing in the upcoming Test series in Australia. The risk extends to potential denial of permission to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL). Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board express dissatisfaction with Rauf's stance, exacerbated by statements from his coach, Aqib Javed. Chief selector Wahab Riaz, himself a former fast bowler, criticized Rauf for initially agreeing to Test consideration before citing workload concerns. Wahab emphasized that, as a centrally contracted player, Rauf should have made himself available for the Test series.

    Wahab, along with Director Muhammad Hafeez, communicated with Rauf, assuring him limited overs in Australia. Despite reports quoting Rauf's preference for white-ball cricket, the lack of a direct denial fueled suspicions among senior board officials that he was manipulating the situation.

    Discussions within the board suggest a potential review of Rauf's central contract, especially since he was categorized in B, designed for all-format players. This category includes a substantial monthly retainer, enhanced match fees, bonuses, and a share in the PCB's ICC revenues. The board may seek Rauf's final decision on red-ball cricket, opening avenues for contract revisions or the option for Rauf to go freelance, similar to other international players like Trent Boult and Jason Roy.

    Additionally, the board might withhold a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Rauf's participation in the Big Bash. Both Hafeez and Wahab expressed disappointment to PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf over Rauf's attitude.

    Haris Rauf's lone Test appearance in December against England in Rawalpindi, where he bowled only 13 overs before sustaining an injury, adds to the complexities surrounding his current situation.

    Also Read: Rajasthan Royals secure Avesh Khan in trade swap with Lucknow Super Giants for Devdutt Padikkal

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rajasthan Royals secure Avesh Khan in trade swap with Lucknow Super Giants for Devdutt Padikkal osf

    Rajasthan Royals secure Avesh Khan in trade swap with Lucknow Super Giants for Devdutt Padikkal

    Shocking Javed Miandad's video claiming PM Modi will be assassinated by Indians resurfaces; sparks outrage snt

    Shocking! Javed Miandad's video claiming PM Modi will be assassinated by Indians resurfaces; sparks outrage

    cricket 'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts osf

    'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts

    Deepfakes far from reality Sara Tendulkar exposes fake X account; raises alarm over misuse of technology snt

    'Deepfakes far from reality': Sara Tendulkar exposes fake X account; raises alarm over misuse of technology

    WATCH Australia's Pat Cummins returns home to muted reception despite WC triumph; leaves fans baffled snt

    WATCH: Australia's Pat Cummins returns home to muted reception despite WC triumph; leaves fans baffled

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan's ex, Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes despite his public remarks about her SHG

    Kartik Aaryan's ex, Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes despite his public remarks about her

    Bigg Boss 7 Tamil: Vichitra QUIT film due to sexual harassment, says, "Top hero asked me to come to his room" RBA

    Bigg Boss 7 Tamil: Vichitra QUIT film due to sexual harassment, says, "Top hero asked me to come to his room"

    Cyclone Michaung: Bay of Bengal gears up for fourth storm this year; Check which states will be affected? AJR

    Cyclone Michaung: Bay of Bengal gears up for fourth storm this year; Check which states will be affected?

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Only 18 metres of rubble left to drill through next few metres crucial gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Less than 20 metres of rubble left to drill through, next few metres 'crucial'

    Kerala: Meet Parukutty Amma, the 100-year-old set to climb Sabarimala for first time rkn

    Kerala: Meet Parukutty Amma, the 100-year-old set to climb Sabarimala for first time

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon