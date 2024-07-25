Monday was the HOTTEST day recorded EVER in the history of Earth

World News
Monday was the hottest day ever recorded globally, breaking the previous day's record by 0.06°C (0.1°F), according to Copernicus data
Climate scientists report that the current global temperatures are comparable to those from 125,000 years ago, a period long before human agriculture
Experts attribute increased frequency of record-breaking temperatures to human-caused climate change. Without these emissions, such extreme temperatures would be much less common
2024 has seen exceptionally high temperatures, influenced by warmer-than-usual Antarctic winter. This pattern mirrors last year’s record-setting conditions in southern continent
Copernicus’ records date back to 1940, but combining this data with older measurements, scientists estimate that recent years have been the hottest in about 120,000 years
Roxy Mathew Koll emphasizes that climate and weather records are now being frequently shattered, leading to significant losses in lives and livelihoods
Former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres stresses the need for immediate change to avoid severe global impacts. She advocates for national policies to support renewable energy