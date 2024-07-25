World News

Monday was the HOTTEST day recorded EVER in the history of Earth

Monday was the hottest day ever recorded globally, breaking the previous day's record by 0.06°C (0.1°F), according to Copernicus data

Image credits: Freepik

Historical Temperature Levels

Climate scientists report that the current global temperatures are comparable to those from 125,000 years ago, a period long before human agriculture

Image credits: Freepik

Human Impact

Experts attribute increased frequency of record-breaking temperatures to human-caused climate change. Without these emissions, such extreme temperatures would be much less common

Image credits: Freepik

2024's Extreme Warmth

2024 has seen exceptionally high temperatures, influenced by warmer-than-usual Antarctic winter. This pattern mirrors last year’s record-setting conditions in southern continent

Image credits: Freepik

Historical Comparisons

Copernicus’ records date back to 1940, but combining this data with older measurements, scientists estimate that recent years have been the hottest in about 120,000 years

Image credits: Freepik

Climate Scientist Insights

Roxy Mathew Koll emphasizes that climate and weather records are now being frequently shattered, leading to significant losses in lives and livelihoods

Image credits: Freepik

Call to Action

Former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres stresses the need for immediate change to avoid severe global impacts. She advocates for national policies to support renewable energy

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One