Kerala: 14 CPM workers found guilty in Ramabhadran murder case; quantum of punishment on July 30

The Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court convicted 14 individuals for the 2010 murder of INTUC leader Ramabhadran, with one accused passing away before the verdict. The accused were found guilty of various charges, including murder and conspiracy.

Thiruvananthapuram: A court has convicted 14 people, including a senior CPM leader, for the heinous murder of Congress leader Ramabhadran, who was slain in front of his family in 2010. Meanwhile, four others, including a CPM district secretariat member, have been cleared of the charges. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on July 30. Four accused, including CPM district secretariat member Jayamohan, Riyas, Maxon Yesudas and Roykutty, were acquitted.

Kerala: 24-year-old nurse, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months

The Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court delivered its verdict, convicting 14 individuals in the gruesome murder of INTUC leader Ramabhadran. The charges include murder, conspiracy and possession of weapons.

The statements of his wife and two children, who said that the accused had brutally murdered the Congress leader in front of them, were a crucial component of the case. According to Sections 20 and 27 of the Arms Act as well as Sections 302, 120 (b), and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, they were found guilty.

The case was first looked into by the local police, and subsequently by the crime branch. The CBI took up the probe when Ramabhadra's wife moved the High Court.

The accused include Girishkumar, Padman, Afzal, Najmal, Shibu, Vimal, Sudheesh, Shan, Ratheesh, Biju, Ranjith, Sally alias Kochunni, Riaz alias Muneer, DYFI leader Riaz, Markson, former CPM Anchal Area Secretary PS Suman, CPM ex-District Committee member Babu Panicker, Jaimohan, Roykutty, and Ravindran.

One of the accused individuals died before the delivery of the verdict. Meanwhile, the CBI investigation officer, KT Thomas, successfully concluded the probe within four years.

On April 10, 2010, Ramabhadran, a local leader of the INTUC and vice-president of the Congress Eroor constituency, was fatally hacked. The CBI claims that Ramabhadran's attempts to strengthen the party and win over CPM workers to his cause incited the murder. The first accused, Girish, and the local Congress workers got into a fight, which set off the crime.



Latest Videos