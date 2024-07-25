Why did Shah Rukh Khan ask Preity Zinta if she was on drugs?

Entertainment
In a throwback video, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta were rehearsing for an award event in the United States.
The two are practicing the song 'Jiya Jaye' from their film 'Dil Se'. However, the actress forgot her steps, and SRK joked at her if she was drugged.
SRK said, "Preity, are you on drugs again?" Preity smiles at SRK's remarks and plays along, saying, "I think so."
Preity Zinta previously uploaded the footage on her Instagram page. In the caption, she admitted that she hadn't slept in two days and felt like a zombie.
Shah Rukh Khan made her day during the rehearsal with his effortless charisma and timely humor.