Upgrading your car? Avoid THESE 7 common financial mistakes

Car loans are a common way to finance a new vehicle purchase. Before committing to a loan, thoroughly research various lenders, compare interest rates, loan terms, and fees.
Your credit score plays a significant role in determining your eligibility for a car loan and the interest rate you’ll receive.
When upgrading to a new car, it’s tempting to opt for a more expensive model. However, it’s essential to set a realistic budget based on your financial situation and stick to it.
While it’s possible to secure a car loan with little to no down payment, putting down substantial amount upfront can have benefits. A higher down payment reduces the loan amount.
While it’s exciting to purchase a brand-new car, it’s essential to consider its resale value. Choose a car model with good resale value to minimize depreciation costs over time.
Many car buyers focus solely on EMI amount when choosing a loan. While a lower EMI may seem attractive, it’s essential to consider the total interest paid over the loan tenure.
When upgrading to a new car, remember that the expenses don’t end with the purchase price. Factor in additional costs such as insurance premiums, fees, taxes, maintenance.