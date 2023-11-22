Rajasthan Royals secure Avesh Khan in trade swap with Lucknow Super Giants for Devdutt Padikkal

The Rajasthan Royals are set to acquire fast bowler Avesh Khan from the Lucknow Super Giants in a direct swap with top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal ahead of the IPL 2024. Both players, who were retained by their respective franchises, agreed to the trade in the past week, pending official approval from the BCCI.

Avesh Khan, currently part of the India squad for the T20I series against Australia, was purchased by the Super Giants for INR 10 crore (approximately US$ 1.2 million) in the 2022 mega auction, while the Royals secured Padikkal for INR 7.75 crore (approximately US$ 945,000). Despite being retained this year, Padikkal faced challenges fulfilling the top-order role assigned by the Royals, accumulating 637 runs in 28 matches over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Padikkal, who began his IPL journey with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 and 2021, will join his third franchise in the Super Giants. Avesh Khan, who debuted with the Delhi Capitals in 2021, will now represent his third franchise with the Royals, aiming to rediscover his form after a challenging 2023 season with the Super Giants.

This trade follows the recent move of Romario Shepherd from the Super Giants to the Mumbai Indians, marking the second trade ahead of the 2024 season. The IPL has set a November 26 deadline for franchises to announce their retention lists, with the player auction scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.

