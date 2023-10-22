ODI World Cup 2023: Reece Topley's injury deals a major blow to England's campaign

England's ODI World Cup 2023 journey faces a significant setback as Reece Topley, their key pacer, is ruled out due to injury, adding to the defending champions' challenges in the tournament.

England's hopes in the ODI World Cup 2023 have been dealt a severe blow as their primary pacer, Reece Topley, has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. The left-arm seamer, Topley, had been grappling with recurring injuries throughout the World Cup. England's official social media channel, 'X' (formerly Twitter), recently confirmed the injury in a post. The defending champions have had a dismal start to their campaign, with just one victory in four games, placing them at the bottom of the table.

Topley sustained a left index finger injury during the match against South Africa in Mumbai on October 21. Subsequent scans revealed a fracture in his left index finger. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued an official statement, noting that Topley would return to the UK for rehabilitation, with a replacement player to be announced soon.

During the match, Topley left the field in the 4th over after being hit on his fingers while attempting to stop a powerful shot. Despite his injury, he returned to bowl 8.5 overs and managed to secure three wickets. In a high-octane game, South Africa emerged victorious with an impressive 229-run win over defending champions England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Records galore for Shami as Indian seamer bags 5-wicket haul against New Zealand