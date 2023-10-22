Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Reece Topley's injury deals a major blow to England's campaign

    England's ODI World Cup 2023 journey faces a significant setback as Reece Topley, their key pacer, is ruled out due to injury, adding to the defending champions' challenges in the tournament.

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Reece Topley's injury deals a major blow to England's campaign osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    England's hopes in the ODI World Cup 2023 have been dealt a severe blow as their primary pacer, Reece Topley, has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. The left-arm seamer, Topley, had been grappling with recurring injuries throughout the World Cup. England's official social media channel, 'X' (formerly Twitter), recently confirmed the injury in a post. The defending champions have had a dismal start to their campaign, with just one victory in four games, placing them at the bottom of the table.

    Topley sustained a left index finger injury during the match against South Africa in Mumbai on October 21. Subsequent scans revealed a fracture in his left index finger. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued an official statement, noting that Topley would return to the UK for rehabilitation, with a replacement player to be announced soon.

    During the match, Topley left the field in the 4th over after being hit on his fingers while attempting to stop a powerful shot. Despite his injury, he returned to bowl 8.5 overs and managed to secure three wickets. In a high-octane game, South Africa emerged victorious with an impressive 229-run win over defending champions England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Records galore for Shami as Indian seamer bags 5-wicket haul against New Zealand

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain expresses disappointment, feels England relying too much on data, stats avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain expresses disappointment, feels England relying too much on data, stats

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Records galore for Shami as Indian seamer bags 5-wicket haul against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Records galore for Shami as Indian seamer bags 5-wicket haul against New Zealand

    ODI World Cup 2023: Game stays in the mix as India comeback brilliantly after letting New Zealand loose avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Game stays in the mix as India comeback brilliantly after letting New Zealand loose

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's poor fielding costs big time as Daryl Mitchell completes a fine century avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's poor fielding costs big time as Daryl Mitchell completes a fine century

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to get two points, Afghanistan's spin wizards threat looms high avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to get two points, Afghanistan's spin wizards threat looms high

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain expresses disappointment, feels England relying too much on data, stats avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain expresses disappointment, feels England relying too much on data, stats

    Remarkable How Indian Army reconnects flood-hit areas of Sikkim with 150-foot bridge (WATCH) snt

    Remarkable! WATCH how Indian Army reconnects flood-hit areas of Sikkim with 150-foot bridge

    Namrata Malla hot photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in blue floral printed bikini vma

    Namrata Malla hot photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in blue floral printed bikini

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Records galore for Shami as Indian seamer bags 5-wicket haul against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Records galore for Shami as Indian seamer bags 5-wicket haul against New Zealand

    Raghav Chadha has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Parineeti Chopra RKK

    Raghav Chadha has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Parineeti Chopra

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon