    ODI World Cup 2023: Records galore for Shami as Indian seamer bags 5-wicket haul against New Zealand

    In a thrilling clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala during the ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami's remarkable performance stole the spotlight.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    In the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami added another remarkable chapter to his record as he secured a five-wicket haul against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. Shami had initially been absent from the playing XI for the first four matches but was called upon to strengthen the team's pace attack in place of the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

    Shami's impact was immediate, as he dismissed Will Young in his initial spell and later returned to claim the crucial wicket of Rachin Ravindra, who had scored 75 runs.

    His stellar performance led to several significant records:

    -Shami holds the record for the most 4-wicket hauls for India in World Cup matches, with five to his name.
    -After 12 innings in World Cup competitions, Shami boasts the highest number of wickets, totaling 33, surpassing notable bowlers like Mitchell Starc.
    -Among bowlers with a minimum of 20 wickets in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup matches, Shami possesses the best strike rate, with an impressive figure of 17.6. This places him ahead of renowned fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mitchell Starc, emphasizing his effectiveness on the world stage.

    Most 4fers for India in Worldcup

    5 - Mohd Shami
    2 - Jasprit Bumrah
    2 - Ashish Nehra
    2 - Javagal Srinath
    2 - Umesh yadav 
    2 - Yuvraj Singh

    Most Wickets in World Cup after 12 Innings

    33 - Mohammad Shami* 
    31 - Mitchell Starc
    26 - Lasith Malinga

    Best strike rate (balls per wicket) in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (min: 20 wickets):

    Mohammed Shami: 17.6
    Shaheen Shah Afridi: 19.0
    Mitchell Starc: 20.8
    Brett Lee: 23.5
    Shaun Tait: 24.0

