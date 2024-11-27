Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress sister-in-law claps back at social media trolls

 Amid ongoing rumors, Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, responds to trolls questioning her social media posts, sparking a heated exchange over family photos.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 9:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has been facing rumors of separation and divorce, which have been fueled by her recent public appearances. The speculations grew stronger after she and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, attended a wedding separately.

 

article_image2

Recently, Aishwarya's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, responded to trolls who questioned her for not posting pictures with Aishwarya or her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aditya Rai, the brother of Aishwarya, is married to Shrima, a social media influencer.

 

article_image3

Shrima posted a family picture with her mother-in-law, Brindya Rai, who is Aishwarya’s mother. The picture garnered attention, but Aishwarya and Aaradhya were notably absent. Shrima explained that Brindya's birthday and her wedding anniversary fall on the same day.

 

article_image4

Netizens quickly pointed out the absence of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the picture, flooding the comment section. Some criticized Shrima for not sharing photos with them, while others noticed her absence in Aishwarya's social media posts.

 

article_image5

In response, Shrima defended herself, saying she wanted to be seen for who she is, rather than solely as Aishwarya’s sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek have not publicly addressed the ongoing separation rumors.

