Tamil Nadu weather update: THESE districts to get heavy rainfall today

Weatherman Alert: A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone today. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, and Cuddalore districts are particularly likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

The low-pressure area in the Indian Ocean has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to strengthen into a cyclone today. The Meteorological Department has reported that the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving at a speed of 10 km/h. Currently, it is centered 470 km from Nagai and 670 km from Chennai.

Districts with Heavy Rainfall Today

Due to this, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and Karaikal are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in a few places, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas today (27-11-2024). Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts, and Puducherry are also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in a few places in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Districts with Heavy Rainfall Tomorrow

Tomorrow (28-11-2024), Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places. Heavy rainfall is also likely in a few places in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry.

Also Read | EXPLAINED: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu; Know how cyclones are named

Less Rain in Chennai Today

Private weather analyst Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John has stated that Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, and Cuddalore districts are the hotspots today. He also predicted rainfall in Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, and Pondicherry.

He added that Chennai will experience very heavy rainfall only when the deep depression moves westward, and rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts will be less today compared to yesterday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Chennai, other parts; schools, colleges shut

