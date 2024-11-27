How to Deal with Stomach Pain?

Stomach pain can result from various causes, including indigestion, gas, or stress. Home remedies like ginger tea, hydration, and the BRAT diet often help alleviate mild discomfort. However, for severe or persistent symptoms, consulting a healthcare professional is essential to address underlying issues effectively. Maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle is key to preventing stomach pain.

How to Deal with Stomach Pain?
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 9:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

Stomach pain is a common issue that affects people of all ages. It can range from mild discomfort to severe cramping and can have various causes, including indigestion, gas, food poisoning, or underlying medical conditions. Understanding the root cause and implementing the right remedies is essential for effective relief.

In this article, we will explore practical tips and treatment options to help you deal with stomach pain.

Identify the Cause of Stomach Pain

The first step in addressing stomach pain is identifying its cause. Here are some common culprits:

  • Indigestion: Often triggered by overeating or consuming spicy and fatty foods.
  • Gas and Bloating: Caused by swallowing air, eating gas-producing foods, or digestive disorders.
  • Food Poisoning: Ingesting contaminated food can lead to stomach cramps and diarrhoea.
  • Stress: High-stress levels can upset the stomach and lead to pain or discomfort.
  • Medical Conditions: Conditions such as gastritis, ulcers, or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) require medical attention.

 

Home Remedies for Stomach Pain Relief

If the pain is mild and not due to a serious condition, try these remedies:

  • Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to ease digestion and flush out toxins.
  • Ginger Tea: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can help reduce pain and bloating.
  • Apply Heat: A hot water bottle or heating pad can relax abdominal muscles and reduce cramps.
  • Mint Leaves: Chewing fresh mint leaves or drinking mint tea can provide quick relief from indigestion.
  • BRAT Diet: The banana, rice, applesauce, and toast diet is gentle on the stomach and can help during an upset stomach.

 

Over-the-Counter Medications

Sometimes, home remedies may not provide adequate relief. Over-the-counter medications can help manage symptoms. For instance, Zerodol P is a commonly used medication for pain relief that can help alleviate severe stomach discomfort associated with inflammation or cramps. Always consult your doctor before using any medication.

When to Seek Medical Attention?

While most stomach pain resolves on its own, certain symptoms require immediate medical attention:

  • Persistent or worsening pain lasting more than 24 hours.
  • Severe vomiting or dehydration.
  • Blood in stools or vomit.
  • Fever accompanying stomach pain.
  • Difficulty passing gas or stool.

 

Preventing Stomach Pain

Preventive measures can help reduce the frequency and severity of stomach pain:

  • Eat a balanced diet with high fibre content.
  • Avoid overeating and spicy, fatty, or processed foods.
  • Stay hydrated throughout the day.
  • Manage stress through exercise, meditation, or yoga.
  • Maintain a regular eating schedule.

Conclusion

Stomach pain can disrupt daily life, but with the right approach, you can manage it effectively. Whether it’s through home remedies, preventive measures, or over-the-counter medications like Zerodol P, addressing the pain’s cause is the key. For recurring or severe pain, consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying medical conditions.
Taking proactive steps to care for your digestive health ensures that you stay comfortable and pain-free.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to Get a Personal Loan Without a CIBIL Score

How to Get a Personal Loan Without a CIBIL Score

How Non-Profits Can Boost Efficiency with Integrated Management Tools

How Non-Profits Can Boost Efficiency with Integrated Management Tools

250 years of occupation made us desperate for clerical work: Sadhguru discusses

250 years of occupation made us desperate for clerical work: Sadhguru discusses

1xBat announced as the "POWERED BY" sponsor for the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 edition.

1xBat announced as the “POWERED BY” sponsor for the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 edition.

HomeTriangle Reports Surge in Home Services During The Festive Season

HomeTriangle Reports Surge in Home Services During The Festive Season

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle ATG

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained anr

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained

Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India's win [WATCH] NTI

Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India’s win [WATCH]

Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27 ATG

Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying ATG

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon