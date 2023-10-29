Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Lahiru Kumara Injured, Dushmantha Chameera steps in as replacement for Sri Lanka

    Lahiru Kumara's World Cup journey has been cut short due to a left thigh injury, prompting Sri Lanka to enlist the services of Dushmantha Chameera as his replacement.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Lahiru Kumara Injured, Dushmantha Chameera steps in as replacement for Sri Lanka osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

    Sri Lanka's fast bowler, Lahiru Kumara, has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a left thigh injury sustained during a training session in Pune, where Sri Lanka is slated to face Afghanistan in their next tournament fixture on Monday. His replacement in the Sri Lankan squad is Dushmantha Chameera, making him the third player to join as an injury replacement since the tournament's commencement.

    Dushmantha Chameera had previously been unable to secure a spot in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad due to fitness concerns. He initially suffered a torn pectoral muscle before the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe and subsequently encountered another injury during the Lanka Premier League in August.

    Chameera, along with Angelo Mathews, was added to the touring squad on October 19 as a traveling reserve and has now been promoted to the primary squad. Angelo Mathews had earlier stepped in as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana, who suffered a shoulder injury, while Chamika Karunaratne took the place of the regular captain Dasun Shanaka, sidelined with a quad injury.

    Chameera's inclusion in the squad would have likely been an automatic choice under normal circumstances. Sri Lanka may have wished to retain Kumara, especially after his standout performance against England on October 26, where he earned the Player of the Match title. In that game, Kumara secured three crucial wickets, including those of Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and Ben Stokes, contributing to Sri Lanka's eight-wicket victory, which marked their second win in five tournament matches.

    Sri Lanka's updated World Cup squad:

    Kusal Mendis (captain, wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.

    Also Read: Babar Azam praises Kohli, Rohit and Williamson; What sets his favourite batters apart

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's commanding victory over England propels them to the top of the points table osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's commanding victory over England propels them to the top of the points table

    Goosebumps Fans sing Vande Mataram along with dazzling light show after India's WC win over England (WATCH) snt

    Goosebumps! Fans sing Vande Mataram along with dazzling light show after India's WC win over England (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: India win it big as England's journey almost comes to an end avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India win it big as England's journey almost comes to an end

    Cricket Disheartened Bangladesh Fan hits himself with shoe after disappointing loss to Netherlands (WATCH) osf

    Disheartened Bangladesh Fan hits himself with shoe after disappointing loss to Netherlands (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: England runs risk of missing out on Champions Trophy qualification due to this reason avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England runs risk of missing out on Champions Trophy qualification due to this reason

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023: Manchester City dominates Manchester United with a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford osf

    Premier League 2023: Manchester City dominates Manchester United with a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's commanding victory over England propels them to the top of the points table osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's commanding victory over England propels them to the top of the points table

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details AJR

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Debate surrounds Manchester City's penalty in the Manchester derby osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Debate surrounds Manchester City's penalty in the Manchester derby

    Kalamassery blast case: Suspect Dominic Martin charged under UAPA; death toll rises to two snt

    Kalamassery blasts case: Suspect Dominic Martin charged under UAPA; death toll rises to two

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon