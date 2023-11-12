Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's brilliant batting display sets second-highest total in the mega clash

    In a cricketing spectacle at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, India scored their second-highest total in the tournament's history.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's brilliant batting display sets second-highest total in the mega clash osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    ODI World Cup 2023 witnessed a remarkable display of batting prowess as India notched up its second-highest total in the history of the tournament during a compelling match against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The men in blue compiled a staggering 410/4, showcasing an exceptional batting performance highlighted by rapid-fire centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

    This recent achievement propelled India to the pinnacle of their second-highest total in ODI World Cup history, closely trailing their record-setting innings of 413/7 against Bermuda in 2007. The Port of Spain clash in 2007 remains etched in memory as a historic moment for Indian cricket.

    India's highest World Cup totals:

    413/7 vs Bermuda in 2007 - Port of Spain: A groundbreaking innings that set the standard for India's prowess on the world stage.
    410/4 vs Netherlands in 2023 - Bengaluru: The recent spectacular performance that showcased the current team's formidable batting lineup.
    373/6 vs Sri Lanka in 1999 - Taunton: A memorable innings from the late '90s, reflecting India's evolving cricketing excellence.
    370/4 vs Bangladesh in 2011 - Mirpur: A formidable total during the 2011 World Cup, underlining India's dominance in the tournament.
    357/8 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 - Mumbai: Another noteworthy performance in the same year, emphasizing the team's consistency and resilience.

    India's journey in the ODI World Cup has been punctuated by these outstanding innings, each contributing to the rich tapestry of the country's cricketing history. As they continue their campaign in the 2023 edition, the team aims to create more memorable moments and add to their list of remarkable achievements in the prestigious tournament.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma rewrites records in the showdown against Netherlands

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma rewrites records in the showdown against Netherlands osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma rewrites records in the showdown against Netherlands

    cricket Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH) osf

    Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

    cricket England's tour of West Indies: Six players from the World Cup squad retained by England osf

    England's tour of West Indies: Six players from the World Cup squad retained by England

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur addresses Pakistan's setback and Babar Azam's learning curve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur addresses Pakistan's setback and Babar Azam's learning curve

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten

    Recent Stories

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares top 5 why questions on Diwali 2023 Check out gcw

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares top 5 'why' questions on Diwali; Check out

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma rewrites records in the showdown against Netherlands osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma rewrites records in the showdown against Netherlands

    Oppo Reno 11 series Honor 100 series to launch on November 23 Report gcw

    Oppo Reno 11 series, Honor 100 series to launch on November 23: Report

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

    Apple Vision Pro spatial video capture comes to iPhone 15 Pro with new software update gcw

    Apple Vision Pro spatial video capture comes to iPhone 15 Pro with new software update

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon