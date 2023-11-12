Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma rewrites records in the showdown against Netherlands

    Rohit Sharma left an indelible mark on the Cricket World Cup 2023 during the intense clash between India and the Netherlands.

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma etched his name in ODI cricket history, shattering two world records for six-hitting during the Cricket World Cup 2023 clash between India and the Netherlands. In the Bengaluru match on Sunday, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, elevated his already illustrious career by achieving two remarkable milestones. Displaying scintillating form, he scored 61 runs off just 54 deliveries, featuring 8 fours and 2 sixes. The first six, dispatched off Colin Ackermann's bowling, propelled Rohit into the record books for hitting the most sixes in a calendar year. In 2023 alone, Rohit smashed an incredible 60 sixes, surpassing the previous record of 58 set by South African legend AB De Villiers in 2015.

    Top ODI six-hitters in a calendar year:

    60* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*
    58 - AB de Villiers in 2015
    56 - Chris Gayle in 2019
    48 - Shahid Afridi in 20
    Additionally, Rohit surpassed England's Eoin Morgan to secure the record for the most sixes by a captain in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup. While Morgan hit 22 sixes in 2019, Rohit elevated his tally to 24 against the Netherlands. As India advanced to the semifinals, Rohit's pursuit of more records remained unabated.

    Most sixes by a captain in a single WC:

    24* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*
    22 - Eoin Morgan in 2019
    21 - AB de Villiers in 2015
    18 - Aaron Finch in 2019
    17 - B McCullum in 2015

    Also Read: Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

