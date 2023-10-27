Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event

    Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir heaps praise on the Afghanistan cricket team after their stunning victory over Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    After a remarkable victory over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir showered praise on the Afghanistan team. Afghanistan, chasing a target of 282, shocked Pakistan by winning the match by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This win marked Afghanistan's first-ever victory over Pakistan in ODIs and their second win in the World Cup, following their impressive performance against England a few days prior. Taking to Instagram, Gambhir commended the Afghanistan team, stating that they have outgrown their "underdog" label.

    Gambhir's Instagram post read, "They're no longer the underdogs! This is their territory now!"

    Naveen-ul-Haq, an Afghanistan pacer who had the privilege of being mentored by Gambhir at the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, expressed his heartfelt reaction to the post.

    Afghanistan has made significant progress since their inaugural World Cup appearance in 2015, where their only victory came against Scotland.

    Their recent triumph over England in the tournament has provided a significant boost to the team's morale.

    In the match against Pakistan, 18-year-old leg-spinner Noor Ahmad, making his World Cup debut, took three wickets for 49 runs, including the crucial wickets of Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, and the in-form Mohammad Rizwan.

    Furthermore, 21-year-old opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran scored an impressive 87 runs, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributed 65 runs, forming a partnership of 130 runs for the first wicket and setting the stage for a remarkable eight-wicket victory.

    Afghanistan's coach, Jonathan Trott, believes that there is no limit to the potential of his young players. He remarked, "I believe that our two opening batsmen are exceptionally talented young players, and there is no limit to what they can achieve. They have distinct playing styles, and my message to them is to continue developing their own game and play in their unique way."

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
