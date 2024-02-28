Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    While Australia turns to Daniel Vettori for local insights in the Wellington Test against New Zealand, concerns loom over their batting performance.

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    While Australia may seek local advice from former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori for the Wellington Test, they should not take success for granted. Despite the Australian players' familiarity with Wellington's golf courses, their lack of recent Test experience at the Basin Reserve poses challenges. Vettori, now Australia's assistant coach, brings valuable knowledge about the windy conditions and pitch nuances in Wellington, where Australia has not played a Test in eight years. However, batting uncertainties linger as Australia faces a formidable New Zealand side. The pitch's unpredictable nature, coupled with recent batting struggles, raises questions about Australia's approach in this critical Test series.

    "We haven't seen Dan this tour, he's been hanging out with the Black Caps," Cummins joked on Wednesday. "No, he's got good insights. He's played a lot here. Again, nothing groundbreaking about this venue, but it's always good to hear the insights. He's played a lot here, windy days, not windy days, different wickets.

    "I think that wind factor, can be real here and just some of the ideas on how to get through that."

    Vettori has also clearly warned the Australian captain against making rash judgements on the Basin pitch based solely on how it looks. Neither team were able to sneak a peak at the strip on Wednesday as it remained under covers due to persistent rain. However, on Tuesday it was verdant and scarcely distinguishable from the rest of the lush green square and outfield until the groundsman painted the crease lines.

    "It's a live option," Cummins said. "I think coming from Australia, it's rare to turn on the TV and see a green wicket that looks like the turf here. But over here it's pretty normal. But I don't think it's as scary as perhaps what it looks. It seems like there's been plenty of first innings scores that have been big. I think the range of first innings scores goes from 120 to 580 or something like that. So we'll have a look tomorrow and make up our mind then."

