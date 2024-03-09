Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nuwan Thushara's sensational T20I hat-trick against Bangladesh elevates excitement for Mumbai Indians fans

    Mumbai Indians' recent recruit, Nuwan Thushara, made history with a remarkable T20I hat-trick against Bangladesh in Sylhet, setting the stage for an electrifying IPL 2024.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians' recent acquisition, Nuwan Thusahara, made headlines with a scintillating T20I hat-trick against Bangladesh in Sylhet, just weeks ahead of the IPL 2024. The Sri Lankan speedster showcased his prowess by claiming three wickets in a sensational first over, disrupting Bangladesh's chase of 175.

    Nuwan Thushara left a trail of destruction, dismissing Najmul Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, and experienced campaigner Mahmadullah to complete his maiden T20I hat-trick. The spellbinding over, coupled with an additional wicket, reduced Bangladesh to 25 for 5 by the end of the powerplay.

    Thushara's remarkable feat marked the sixth instance of a Sri Lankan bowler achieving a T20I hat-trick, joining the likes of Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dananjaya, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

    The Mumbai Indians secured Nuwan Thushara for INR 4.8 crore in a competitive bid against the Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2024. Under the guidance of legendary Lasith Malinga, who returned as the team's bowling coach, Thushara aims to make a significant impact. He will also join forces with Sri Lankan teammate Dilshan Madushanka at MI for the upcoming season.

    In the recent SA20 2024, Nuwan Thushara demonstrated his prowess for MI Cape Town, amassing eight wickets in five matches, drawing comparisons to the iconic Lasith Malinga. The fiery performance has heightened expectations for Thushara's role in the Mumbai Indians' campaign in IPL 2024.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 6:08 PM IST
