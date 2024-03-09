Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala

    India delivered a commanding performance, outclassing England in all aspects of the game over the last three days to secure a convincing series win of 4-1.

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    India secured a comprehensive victory, dominating England in every aspect of the game over the last three days to clinch the series 4-1. Although England exhibited glimpses of brilliance in patches throughout the series, they were thoroughly outplayed in the final Test.

    Let's revisit how the Test unfolded in the past three days. England won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a promising start, they faltered, with Zak Crawley leading the way with 79, while Duckett contributed 27. Root and Bairstow both reached their 20s but failed to convert. England posted a total of 218 in the first innings, with Kuldeep Yadav shining for India, claiming 5 wickets for 72 runs in 15 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin supported him with 4 wickets for 51 runs in 11.4 overs, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket.

    In response, India showcased a robust batting performance, featuring centuries from captain Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110). Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65), and Sarfaraz Khan (56) contributed significantly. India posted a formidable total of 477 in 124.1 overs. Shoaib Bashir was England's leading bowler, claiming 5/173 in 46.1 overs, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson also took wickets.

    Facing a substantial deficit of 259 runs, England struggled, losing wickets at regular intervals. Openers fell early, and despite Joe Root's valiant effort with 84 off 128 balls, England succumbed. They were eventually bowled out for 195 in 48.1 overs, handing India the victory.

    Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball, securing his 36th five-wicket haul and totaling 9 wickets in the match with figures of 5/77 in 14 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja also made crucial contributions with the ball.

    In summary, India triumphed by an innings and 64 runs, sealing the series with a convincing 4-1 scoreline.

    Also Read: Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH) osf

    Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)

    New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips' spectacular fielding heroics steal the show (WATCH) osf

    New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips' spectacular fielding heroics steal the show (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson joins elite club with 700 Test wickets at Dharamsala (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson joins elite club with 700 Test wickets at Dharamsala (WATCH)

    cricket Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket osf

    Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit and Gill shine on Day 2, but late batting collapse adds drama to Dharamsala Test osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit and Gill shine on Day 2, but late batting collapse adds drama to Dharamsala Test

    Recent Stories

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH) gcw

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH)

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts ample cleavage in shimmery blouse-take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts ample cleavage in shimmery blouse-take a look

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH)

    Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's new avatar promises to be edge-of-the-seat survival thriller anr

    Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's new avatar promises to be edge-of-the-seat survival thriller

    cricket Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH) osf

    Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon