New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed

England has unveiled a 16-player squad for the upcoming five-Test series against India, with Captain Ben Stokes introducing three fresh faces to the mix. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has awarded maiden call-ups to pace sensation Gus Atkinson and spin prospects Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, marking a strategic move as England aims to clinch their first Test series victory in India since 2012. Stokes, fueled by the desire to replicate the triumphs of the past, is leaving no stone unturned in assembling a competitive squad. Notably, the last time England secured a Test series win in India was 11 years ago, with Virat Kohli being the only surviving player from that victorious tour.

Gus Atkinson, a 25-year-old fast bowler, has been gaining attention as a rising star in English cricket. His recent performance in Surrey's County title defense, where he claimed 20 wickets at an impressive average of 20.20, has further fueled expectations. Although part of England's World Cup squad, Atkinson is yet to make his debut in the longest format. With nine ODIs and two T20Is under his belt, Atkinson is poised to make his Test debut in the upcoming series, with the conditions in Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Vizag, and Dharamsala favouring pace.

In contrast, Tom Hartley, 24, and Shoaib Bashir, 19, bring a relatively low profile to the squad. Bashir, a right-arm off-break bowler, showcased his skills with ten wickets in six games for Somerset. Meanwhile, Hartley, boasting 40 wickets at an average of 36.57 for Lancashire, is expected to bring his height advantage (standing at 6 feet four inches) into play, delivering quick deliveries that could pose a challenge to the Indian batters on spin-friendly surfaces. The stage is set for these promising additions as England aims for Test series glory in India.

England squad for the Test series vs India:

Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Olly Pope, Olly Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

