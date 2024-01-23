Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: McCullum reflects on past success at Hyderabad as England gears up for spin challenge

    Brendon McCullum reflects on past successes in Hyderabad, expressing confidence as England faces the spin challenge in the upcoming India series.

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: McCullum reflects on past success at Hyderabad as England gears up for spin challenge
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Brendon McCullum feels right at home in Hyderabad as England gears up for the upcoming Test series against India. The recently renovated Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium serves as a familiar backdrop, and McCullum, recalling past glory, assesses the potential spin challenge awaiting the team. Despite expectations of a spinning pitch, England remains unfazed, emphasising a positive outlook and the opportunity to create memorable moments in the unpredictable conditions.

    In the recently revamped Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Brendon McCullum's gaze is fixed on the newly adorned stands, evoking a sense of familiarity. Having once dominated the ground with a stellar innings in 2010, McCullum now finds himself back on the same pitch during England's initial training session in India. The upcoming series is poised to test England's resolve, with the pitch expected to offer significant spin.

    Reflecting on the conditions, McCullum acknowledges the likelihood of the pitch spinning at some point during the series. However, England approaches this challenge with a composed mindset, showing no signs of being unsettled by the home board's influence on pitch conditions. McCullum commends the groundsman, expressing confidence in his abilities and emphasizing the thrill of uncertainty as an opportunity for something extraordinary.

    For McCullum, India is a "home away from home," and he sees the series as a chance to provide entertainment on a global stage. Despite uncertainties surrounding Ben Stokes' recovery and the keeping situation, England maintains a sense of calm. The team's perspective is grounded in the understanding that there is more to gain than lose, facing a formidable opponent on a 16-series winning streak at home.

    While McCullum remains cautious about the decisions to be made, the team's simplicity and focus on enjoyment shine through. The coach acknowledges the importance of balancing cricket and daily life, emphasising the need for the team to take 20 wickets and secure one more run than the opponent in each Test match. The upcoming series in India presents an exciting opportunity to test England's methods and face challenges head-on.

