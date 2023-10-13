Musical special ahead of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 showdown; here's a list of artists

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the India vs Pakistan face-off in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added an extra layer of excitement. Renowned Bollywood singers, including Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Arijit Singh, are slated to grace the event with captivating performances.

The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 encounter between India and Pakistan, scheduled for October 14, has generated substantial anticipation. Adding to the excitement, revered Indian actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are confirmed to be in attendance. In this context, the BCCI has made the strategic decision to orchestrate a pre-match extravaganza that promises to be a glittering and celebrity-studded affair. While both teams have claimed victory in their initial two matches, Pakistan faces a formidable challenge in attempting to best India on their home turf.

