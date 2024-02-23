KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update

Except for the two alterations, England maintained the remainder of the playing eleven identical to the previous Test match in Rajkot. Providing a significant injury update on KL Rahul, India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, mentioned that Rahul is presently unfit. However, Rathour expressed uncertainty regarding Rahul's exact condition and emphasised that the medical team would provide guidance on his availability in the future.

Having participated in the initial Test of the five-match series, Rahul was sidelined for the subsequent two games due to a quadriceps injury. While there were speculations about his potential return for the fourth match in Ranchi starting Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that he remained unfit. Rathour addressed Rahul's situation in the pre-match press conference on Thursday, stating, "For me, either he is fit or he is not. At the moment, he is not fit. I am not sure about his fitness percentage and current stage; the medical team will provide that information. However, as far as we are concerned, he is not fit and unavailable for this game, so we are focusing on this team."

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India