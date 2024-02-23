Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update

    In a pivotal update, Indian cricket team's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, raises concerns about KL Rahul's fitness.

    cricket KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Except for the two alterations, England maintained the remainder of the playing eleven identical to the previous Test match in Rajkot. Providing a significant injury update on KL Rahul, India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, mentioned that Rahul is presently unfit. However, Rathour expressed uncertainty regarding Rahul's exact condition and emphasised that the medical team would provide guidance on his availability in the future.

    Having participated in the initial Test of the five-match series, Rahul was sidelined for the subsequent two games due to a quadriceps injury. While there were speculations about his potential return for the fourth match in Ranchi starting Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that he remained unfit. Rathour addressed Rahul's situation in the pre-match press conference on Thursday, stating, "For me, either he is fit or he is not. At the moment, he is not fit. I am not sure about his fitness percentage and current stage; the medical team will provide that information. However, as far as we are concerned, he is not fit and unavailable for this game, so we are focusing on this team."

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    Stamina bigad jayega Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand osf

    NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand

    cricket Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports osf

    Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports

    cricket 'RCB blood': Akash Deep's brilliant debut against England in Ranchi sends IPL franchise's fans into tizzy osf

    'RCB blood': Akash Deep's brilliant debut against England in Ranchi sends IPL franchise's fans into tizzy

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram

    RBI urges NPCI to assess UPI channel use for Paytm amid operational concerns AJR

    BREAKING: RBI urges NPCI to assess UPI channel use for Paytm amid operational concerns

    Delhi High Court rejects TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea on information leak in ED probe AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi High Court rejects TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea on information leak in ED probe

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    Stamina bigad jayega Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon