7 Trendy hair accessories to elevate your hair bun style

Lifestyle
Elevate your low hair bun with a sparkle rhinestone hair clip for a radiant look, especially when paired with a saree.
Experiment with pearl stone hair pins for full coverage and an enhanced look.
Easily available floral clutches can be attached to buns or folded hairstyles.
Add a full-coverage curved pearl hair accessory to braided buns for a beautiful look.
Enhance your look with pearl pins and flowers, especially with pearl-embellished sarees or suits.
Easy-to-use butterfly pins with pearls add a gorgeous touch to your bun.
