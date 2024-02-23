Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    Joe Root achieved a historic milestone in the 4th Test between India and England. Root became the first player in Test history to smash 10 centuries against India.

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Joe Root etches his name in history during the 4th Test between India and England, as he becomes the first player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of scoring 10 centuries against India in Test matches. Root's exceptional batting prowess continues to rewrite records, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

    In a remarkable turnaround during the second session of Day 1 in the fourth Test against India, England staged a comeback that left spectators in awe. Joe Root played a pivotal role, steering England from an early collapse to a resilient position by notching up his 31st Test century at a crucial juncture.

    Despite losing five wickets before lunch, the Indian bowlers found it challenging to maintain their momentum against the determined partnership of Joe Root and Ben Foakes, who forged a resilient 100-plus run stand for the sixth wicket. England, after the lunch break, managed to produce a wicketless session, facing over 36 overs.

    Root's outstanding century not only rescued England but also etched his name in history as he became the first cricketer ever to achieve 10 Test centuries against India. Surpassing Australia's Steve Smith, who held the previous record with nine centuries, Root's accomplishment stands as a significant milestone in red-ball cricket against the Indian team.

    Here are some of the other twitter reactions: 

    Also Read: Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stamina bigad jayega Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand osf

    NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand

    cricket Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports osf

    Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports

    cricket 'RCB blood': Akash Deep's brilliant debut against England in Ranchi sends IPL franchise's fans into tizzy osf

    'RCB blood': Akash Deep's brilliant debut against England in Ranchi sends IPL franchise's fans into tizzy

    cricket ND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian to take 100 wickets and score 1000 runs against England osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian to take 100 wickets and score 1000 runs against England

    Recent Stories

    RBI urges NPCI to assess UPI channel use for Paytm amid operational concerns AJR

    BREAKING: RBI urges NPCI to assess UPI channel use for Paytm amid operational concerns

    Delhi High Court rejects TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea on information leak in ED probe AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi High Court rejects TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea on information leak in ED probe

    Stamina bigad jayega Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Why pongala is prepared in earthern pots? rkn

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Why pongala is prepared in earthern pots?

    I was shocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'nashedi yuva' dig gets PM Modi's response; check details AJR

    'I was shocked': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'nashedi yuva' dig gets PM Modi's response; check details

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon