IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

Joe Root etches his name in history during the 4th Test between India and England, as he becomes the first player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of scoring 10 centuries against India in Test matches. Root's exceptional batting prowess continues to rewrite records, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

In a remarkable turnaround during the second session of Day 1 in the fourth Test against India, England staged a comeback that left spectators in awe. Joe Root played a pivotal role, steering England from an early collapse to a resilient position by notching up his 31st Test century at a crucial juncture.

Despite losing five wickets before lunch, the Indian bowlers found it challenging to maintain their momentum against the determined partnership of Joe Root and Ben Foakes, who forged a resilient 100-plus run stand for the sixth wicket. England, after the lunch break, managed to produce a wicketless session, facing over 36 overs.

Root's outstanding century not only rescued England but also etched his name in history as he became the first cricketer ever to achieve 10 Test centuries against India. Surpassing Australia's Steve Smith, who held the previous record with nine centuries, Root's accomplishment stands as a significant milestone in red-ball cricket against the Indian team.

