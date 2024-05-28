Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on modest IPL salary compared to Mitchell Starc

    Rinku Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter, reflects on his modest IPL salary compared to Mitchell Starc and shares his grounded perspective on cricket earnings and life values.

    cricket KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on modest IPL salary compared to Mitchell Starc osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 28, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    Rinku Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter, has been with the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for 7 years. Despite showcasing his potential and contributing to KKR's victories, Rinku Singh earns an IPL salary of INR 55 lakh, which is significantly lower compared to his teammate Mitchell Starc's whopping Rs 24.75 crore.

    Rinku Singh, who has also earned a place in India's T20 World Cup 2024 reserves, is considered one of India's finest finishers in T20 cricket. When questioned about his comparatively low salary at KKR, Rinku responded with a mindset that values contentment and gratitude.

    "Even 50-55 lakhs is a lot. When I started, I had never imagined earning this much. At that time, I was young and any small amount made me happy. Now that I'm earning 55 lakh rupees, I am very grateful for what God has given me. I don't think about how much I should be earning. I am content with what I have. I have learned the value of money over time," Rinku told Dainik Jagran in an interview.

    Rinku emphasized that he is not driven by money. He believes in staying grounded and maintaining perspective in life.

    "To be honest, all this is an illusion. You came empty-handed, and you will leave empty-handed. Time can change at any moment. You have to return the same way you came. Staying grounded is what matters the most," Rinku added.

    Rinku Singh's perspective reflects his humility and gratitude, emphasising the importance of a grounded approach to life.

    Also Read: From biscuits to Chole Bhature, Virat Kohli shares day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
