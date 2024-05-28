Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From biscuits to Chole Bhature, Virat Kohli shares day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything (WATCH)

    In a resurfaced video chat with football legend Sunil Chhetri, cricket superstar Virat Kohli shares his dream day-long menu if he could eat anything he wanted. From chhole bhature to cassata ice cream, Kohli's detailed wishlist highlights his cravings despite his strict fitness regimen.

    cricket From biscuits to Chole Bhature, Virat Kohli shares day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything (WATCH) osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 28, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    In an old video that has resurfaced on social media platform X, just days ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, iconic Indian batter Virat Kohli shared an extensive menu if he was allowed to eat anything for a day, he speaks about his favourite food, showcasing his deep cravings despite being a fitness freak and diet-conscious athlete. Kohli's menu, shared during a conversation with Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, highlighted his yearning for a variety of treats, from biscuits to chhole bhature.

    The clip, from a candid chat between India's two sporting greats, shows Chhetri posing a fun question to Kohli: "If you were given one day (and told) 'friend, go and eat whatever you want to,' what will you eat and from where, detail-wise?" Kohli, known for his strict diet regimen, enthusiastically responded with a detailed wishlist.

    Kohli's extensive menu included:

    Breakfast: Biscuits and chhole bhature - a classic Delhiite breakfast.
    Lunch: A rich spread of Punjabi dishes.
    Snacks: Assorted street food.
    Dinner: A variety of North Indian delicacies.
    Dessert: Cassata ice cream.

    This glimpse into Kohli's favourite foods not only showed his love for traditional and indulgent dishes but also highlighted how much he misses these treats while adhering to his strict fitness regimen.

    Virat Kohli, who recently won the orange cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will next be seen in action at the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies. India will begin their campaign in the tournament, which runs from June 2 to 29, with a match against Ireland on June 5.

    For fans, this nostalgic chat offered a rare insight into Kohli's personal food preferences and added a touch of relatability to the cricket superstar known for his disciplined lifestyle.

