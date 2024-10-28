Ranji Trophy: Kerala fights back against Bengal; Jalaj Saxena scores half-century

Despite stumbling to 83/6 before lunch, Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar's unbroken 129-run partnership for the seventh wicket helped Kerala recover against Bengal.

Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar led Kerala's recovery against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Kerala, starting the third day at 51 for 4, slumped to 83-6 before lunch. However, an unbroken 129-run seventh-wicket partnership between Saxena and Salman Nizar guided Kerala to 212 runs at tea without further loss.

Saxena remained unbeaten on 82, while Salman Nizar was on 42. Kerala, who were 117-6 at lunch, crossed 200 in the second session without losing a wicket. Ishan Porel's five-wicket haul had earlier put Kerala on the back foot.

Resuming at 51-4, Kerala's hopes rested on captain Sachin Baby. However, Porel bowled Sachin (12) with the score at 78, leaving Kerala in trouble. Soon after, Porel dismissed Akshay Chandran (31), caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, reducing Kerala to 83-6. However, Jalaj Saxena, along with Salman Nizar, led Kerala past 200.

With the first day entirely and two sessions of the second day lost due to rain, a substantial first-innings score was crucial for Kerala. Bengal, who won the toss, had opted to field. Openers Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal added 33 runs before Kerala lost four wickets for just five runs on the second day.

Ishan Porel trapped Rohan (23 off 22 balls) leg-before, while Baba Aparajith was caught behind by Saha off Porel's first delivery. Porel then dismissed Vathsal Govind (5), caught by Saha, leaving Kerala reeling. Pradipta Pramanik dismissed Aditya Sarwate (5), reducing Kerala from 33-0 to 38-4.

