Discover nuts and dried fruits to include in your diet if you have high uric acid levels.
Omega-3 rich walnuts help manage uric acid, prevent gout, and protect kidneys.
Low-purine almonds, rich in healthy fats, magnesium, and fiber, prevent uric acid buildup.
Low-purine cashews with magnesium and healthy fats help lower uric acid.
Fiber and antioxidant-rich pistachios help control uric acid levels.
Dates, rich in fiber, potassium, and magnesium, help lower uric acid levels.
Low-purine raisins, packed with potassium and fiber, help reduce uric acid.
Antioxidant-rich dried cherries help lower uric acid levels.