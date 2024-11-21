Lifestyle

Dry Fruits for Lowering Uric Acid

Discover nuts and dried fruits to include in your diet if you have high uric acid levels.

Walnuts

Omega-3 rich walnuts help manage uric acid, prevent gout, and protect kidneys.

Almonds

Low-purine almonds, rich in healthy fats, magnesium, and fiber, prevent uric acid buildup.

Cashews

Low-purine cashews with magnesium and healthy fats help lower uric acid.

Pistachios

Fiber and antioxidant-rich pistachios help control uric acid levels.

Dates

Dates, rich in fiber, potassium, and magnesium, help lower uric acid levels.

Raisins

Low-purine raisins, packed with potassium and fiber, help reduce uric acid.

Dried Cherries

Antioxidant-rich dried cherries help lower uric acid levels.

