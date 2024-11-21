IND vs AUS: Who's in and who's out? Know India's playing XI in Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

India aims for its fifth consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win, while Australia seeks to reclaim the trophy after a decade. Who will emerge victorious in the first Test?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is set. Both teams are ready for a big fight. India, the current trophy holder, has dominated recent contests, winning the last four series, including two historic victories on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Starting November 22 in Perth, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - India is prepared for a five-match Test series against Australia. India aims for a fifth consecutive series win, while Australia hopes to reclaim the trophy after a decade. Jasprit Bumrah's press conference drew attention, discussing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and other topics.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah confirmed India's playing XI for the first Test but will reveal it at the toss. Shubman Gill is likely out due to injury, and Rohit Sharma is in India for the birth of his second child, raising questions about India's combination.

Bumrah stated, 'We start from zero when we win, but the same happens when we lose. We haven't carried any baggage from India. We learned lessons from the New Zealand series, but the situation is different here.' Australia is ready to avenge its heavy defeats against India in the last five years.

Squads for the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series: Details of both India and Australia squads are provided.

