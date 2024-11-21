IND vs AUS: Who's in and who's out? Know India's playing XI in Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

India aims for its fifth consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win, while Australia seeks to reclaim the trophy after a decade. Who will emerge victorious in the first Test?

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is set. Both teams are ready for a big fight. India, the current trophy holder, has dominated recent contests, winning the last four series, including two historic victories on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

article_image2

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Starting November 22 in Perth, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - India is prepared for a five-match Test series against Australia. India aims for a fifth consecutive series win, while Australia hopes to reclaim the trophy after a decade. Jasprit Bumrah's press conference drew attention, discussing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and other topics.

article_image3

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah confirmed India's playing XI for the first Test but will reveal it at the toss. Shubman Gill is likely out due to injury, and Rohit Sharma is in India for the birth of his second child, raising questions about India's combination.

article_image4

Bumrah stated, 'We start from zero when we win, but the same happens when we lose. We haven't carried any baggage from India. We learned lessons from the New Zealand series, but the situation is different here.' Australia is ready to avenge its heavy defeats against India in the last five years.

article_image5

Squads for the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series: Details of both India and Australia squads are provided.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy Tour: Pakistan Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout watch snt

Champions Trophy Tour: Pak's Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout| WATCH

Will Shami play in Perth Test? Captain Bumrah gives MASSIVE update ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener snt

Will Shami play in Perth Test? Captain Bumrah gives MASSIVE update ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

India Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH) snt

India-Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH)

Rishabh Pant breaks his silence on Delhi Capitals' exit ahead of IPL 2025, says 'retention wasn't about money' snt

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant breaks his silence on split with Delhi Capitals, says 'retention wasn't about money'

Recent Stories

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing AJR

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing

Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027 dmn

Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027

BREAKING: Indian Army chief conferred Honorary General rank by Nepal President Paudel; see PICS shk

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary General rank of Nepali Army; See Pics

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry NTI

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry NTI

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon