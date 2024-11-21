Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 5 Most shocking Bollywood celebrities extramarital affairs

Here's a list of Bollywood couples who were secretly involved and are still in the news. Some relationships were rumours, while others were acknowledged by the stars themselves.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

Extramarital affairs among married celebrities are not limited to foreign countries but also exist in India. Film stars, despite being married, often have secret relationships within the film industry.

article_image2

Here's a list of shocking extramarital affairs that made headlines in the Indian film industry. Some of these relationships were rumours, while others were confirmed by the stars themselves. In some cases, the stars' silence has suggested the truth of the relationship.

article_image3

Shah Rukh Khan-Priyanka Chopra: This relationship was so widely rumoured that it was even suggested they were secretly married. It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan gifted Priyanka Chopra a new house. This was a major rumour in Bollywood in 2006. Following this, it was reported that Gauri Khan forbade Shah Rukh Khan from working with Priyanka Chopra in any films.

article_image4

Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut: The relationship between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut was controversially publicized. They were reportedly involved during the filming of Krrish 2. It eventually ended in a highly publicized dispute due to animosity between them. In 2016, Kangana Ranaut publicly called Hrithik Roshan her 'silly ex,' sparking controversy.

article_image5

Aamir Khan-Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima Sana Shaikh, who starred alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal, reportedly grew close to the actor. This led to Aamir Khan's wife divorcing him. Aamir Khan was seen partying with Fatima Sana Shaikh on several occasions. He was also invited to parties attended only by Fatima's close family. Many observed Fatima dropping Aamir Khan off on film sets.

article_image6

Sunny Deol-Dimple Kapadia: Sunny Deol was reportedly in love with Akshay Kumar's mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia. At the time, Dimple Kapadia was divorced from Rajesh Khanna, while Sunny Deol was married to Pooja Deol. They appeared to share a close bond, which seemingly continues. A photo of them holding hands went viral in 2017. However, neither Sunny Deol nor Dimple Kapadia has publicly addressed this relationship.

article_image7

Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra: This rumour, though never confirmed, persists. Akshay Kumar, married to Twinkle Khanna, was rumored to have had an affair with Priyanka Chopra. Their chemistry in the 2003 film Andaaz sparked gossip in Bollywood. They subsequently signed three films together. Reportedly, Twinkle Khanna, upset by their on-screen chemistry, forbade Akshay Kumar from working with Priyanka Chopra again.

