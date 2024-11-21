Fact Check: Retirement age of central govt employees increased to 62? TRUTH out

News is circulating that the retirement age of central government employees will be increased by 2 years to 62, effective April 1, 2025. Is this true? Let's find out what PIB has to say about this.

 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 5:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

Increasing the retirement age of government employees has been happening in many states recently. The previous government in Andhra Pradesh increased the retirement age from 60 to 62. While many employees were happy with this, some struggled, unsure how or able to work for another two years. Now, there are rumors that the central government is also considering increasing the retirement age for central government employees and will do so soon.

article_image2

For the past few days, news has been circulating on social media that the retirement age is being increased. PIB has declared this to be completely false. It clarified that there is no proposal with the government to increase the retirement age of central government employees. A letter titled 'Retirement Age Increase 2024, Retirement Age Increase by 2 Years, Approved in Cabinet Meeting' is going viral. The scheme is also mentioned in the post as 'Retirement Age Increase Scheme'. According to this, the retirement age of central government employees will be increased by 2 years to 62 from April 1, 2025. It also states that all central government employees will benefit from this.

article_image3

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has declared this as fake. In a recent announcement, it stated, 'News is circulating on social media that the Government of India has decided to increase the retirement age of central government employees by 2 years. This claim is false. The Government of India has not taken any such decision.' It also advised against sharing news without verifying it.

article_image4

In August 2023, a question was raised in the Lok Sabha whether there was any plan to change the retirement age of government employees. Responding to this, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "There is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central employees."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24 snt

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in AJR

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

IIT-Delhi outshines IIT-Bombay as India's top university in 2025 QS Asia Rankings. Here's why shk

IIT-Delhi outshines IIT-Bombay as India’s top university in 2025 QS Asia Rankings. Here's why

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why snt

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

Who is Tekamchand Meena? From bank officer to judge-read his success story

Who is Tekamchand Meena? From bank officer to judge-read his success story

Recent Stories

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing AJR

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing

Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027 dmn

Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027

BREAKING: Indian Army chief conferred Honorary General rank by Nepal President Paudel; see PICS shk

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary General rank of Nepali Army; See Pics

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry NTI

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry NTI

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon