Fact Check: Retirement age of central govt employees increased to 62? TRUTH out

News is circulating that the retirement age of central government employees will be increased by 2 years to 62, effective April 1, 2025. Is this true? Let's find out what PIB has to say about this.

Increasing the retirement age of government employees has been happening in many states recently. The previous government in Andhra Pradesh increased the retirement age from 60 to 62. While many employees were happy with this, some struggled, unsure how or able to work for another two years. Now, there are rumors that the central government is also considering increasing the retirement age for central government employees and will do so soon.

For the past few days, news has been circulating on social media that the retirement age is being increased. PIB has declared this to be completely false. It clarified that there is no proposal with the government to increase the retirement age of central government employees. A letter titled 'Retirement Age Increase 2024, Retirement Age Increase by 2 Years, Approved in Cabinet Meeting' is going viral. The scheme is also mentioned in the post as 'Retirement Age Increase Scheme'. According to this, the retirement age of central government employees will be increased by 2 years to 62 from April 1, 2025. It also states that all central government employees will benefit from this.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has declared this as fake. In a recent announcement, it stated, 'News is circulating on social media that the Government of India has decided to increase the retirement age of central government employees by 2 years. This claim is false. The Government of India has not taken any such decision.' It also advised against sharing news without verifying it.

In August 2023, a question was raised in the Lok Sabha whether there was any plan to change the retirement age of government employees. Responding to this, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "There is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central employees."

Latest Videos