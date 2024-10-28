Jason Gillespie appointed as Pakistan's white-ball head coach following Gary Kirsten's shock resignation

Former Australian great Jason Gillespie was on Monday appointed as the head coach for the men’s white-ball team ahead of the upcoming tour of Australia.

Former Australian great Jason Gillespie was on Monday appointed as the head coach for the men’s white-ball team ahead of the upcoming tour of Australia. The announcement comes in the wake of Gary Kirsten's resignation within six month of his tenure, which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accepted.

The PCB released a brief statement confirming Gillespie's new role, stating, “The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted."

Kirsten's decision to step down has raised eyebrows, particularly as he leaves without having coached Pakistan in a single One Day International (ODI). His resignation follows a challenging period marked by tensions within the team’s management and significant changes to the coaching structure. Although Kirsten did not publicly elaborate on his reasons for resigning, sources suggest that he was frustrated with new restrictions imposed by the PCB that diluted the coaches’ authority in player selection.

These developments come after Pakistan's disappointing performance in the recent T20 World Cup in the Americas and the Caribbean, where the team suffered an early exit—its worst in ICC tournament history. The PCB's announcement of a new selection panel, which excludes coaches and the captain from selection matters, further exacerbated tensions within the team. This panel, the third in three months, includes Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema.

Gillespie, who previously voiced his dissatisfaction with his role as a "match-day analyst," will now lead the team into a crucial series against Australia, comprising three ODIs and T20Is, set to commence on November 4. The upcoming matches are critical as Pakistan aims to build momentum towards the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan in early 2025.

