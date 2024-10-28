Gary Kirsten resigns as Pakistan white-ball coach after 6-month stint amid rift with PCB over selection powers

Gary Kirsten has reportedly resigned as the head coach of Pakistan's ODI and T20I sides. Kirsten, who was appointed by the PCB on a two-year contract in April 2024, lasted barely six months in the role.

In a significant shake-up ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Gary Kirsten has reportedly resigned as Pakistan’s head coach for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) sides, just six months into his two-year contract. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, a public statement to this effect will be put out imminently.

As per the report, 56-year-old Kirsten, who was appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in April 2024, reportedly decided to step down following mounting friction with the board over a recent restructuring that removed coaches from selection roles. This change saw a new selection committee—comprising Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema—take exclusive control of squad decisions, sidelining both Kirsten and the team's red-ball coach, Jason Gillespie.

Gillespie, who has been vocal about the board's changes, had expressed disappointment ahead of the third Test against England in Rawalpindi, calling himself a “match-day analyst” and claiming the role was far from what he had initially agreed upon.

As per the report, a major point of contention arose when the PCB did not seek Kirsten’s input on the selection of Mohammad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain. Rizwan's announcement as captain took place at a press conference in Lahore attended by only PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Aaqib Javed, and the new captain and vice-captain, Salman Agha. Kirsten, who was not present in Pakistan at the time, reportedly felt marginalized as his opinions on leadership decisions were disregarded.

Kirsten’s short tenure included Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup held in the USA, where the team faced an early exit after losing to both the USA and India. This unexpected elimination led to criticism of Kirsten’s coaching methods and leadership style, with some analysts arguing that his philosophy did not fit well with Pakistan’s distinct team dynamics.

Despite these challenges, there was a consensus within the PCB that Kirsten would require time to implement his strategy, particularly with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy—Pakistan’s first hosted ICC event in nearly 30 years—approaching.

It remains uncertain who will take Kirsten's place for the upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe. Pakistan's tour of Australia is set to start in six days, with the first ODI scheduled in Melbourne on November 4.

