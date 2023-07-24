Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming

    Kerala's Mananthavady municipality honours Indian cricketer Minnu Mani by renaming a busy Wayanad junction in her name. 

    Cricket Kerala pays tribute to Indian cricketer Minnu Mani with junction renaming
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    The Mananthavady municipality in Wayanad honoured cricketer Minnu Mani by renaming a bustling junction as 'Minnu Mani' junction. This tribute comes in recognition of her recent participation in the Indian cricket team's tour to Bangladesh. The junction, previously known as the 'Mysore road junction', now stands as a symbol of appreciation for the talented Indian cricketer.

    During the renaming ceremony held at the junction, Minnu was present, and the municipality proudly unveiled a hoarding featuring her name and image. The gesture garnered attention beyond her hometown, with Delhi Capitals, the Women Premier League team, sharing images of Minnu's recognition on their social media platforms.

    

    Minnu Mani's journey to success has been inspiring, coming from a tribal community in Mananthavady and overcoming various challenges to become a part of the WPL and eventually representing the Indian team. Her debut performance during the Bangladesh tour received widespread acclaim, making her a role model for aspiring cricketers. The newly christened 'Minnu Mani' junction serves as a lasting reminder for everyone to follow their dreams and pursue excellence in their chosen fields.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
