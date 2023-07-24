Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2023: Siraj confident Ashwin will do the job for team on final day of 2nd Test

    In the ongoing second Test, Mohammed Siraj expresses full confidence in Ravichandran Ashwin's abilities, expecting the spinner to present a formidable challenge to the West Indies batsmen.

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Siraj confident Ashwin will do the job for team on final day of 2nd Test osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Confident of India's success on the final day, Mohammed Siraj believes that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be more than a handful against the West Indies batsmen in the ongoing second Test. Despite setting a challenging target of 365 runs for the hosts, Ashwin's spin prowess was evident as he claimed both wickets on the fourth day, leaving the Caribbean side struggling at 76/2. With the wicket offering assistance to the spinners, Siraj expressed his belief that Ashwin will continue to trouble the opposition and guide India towards a clean sweep of the two-match series.

    "The way the wicket is behaving, Ashwin, I feel, will run through the West Indies batting... the ball is turning," said Siraj at the end of day's play after India declared their innings at 181/2 and then got rid of the dangerous West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie to leave the hosts in a spot of bother.

    Also Read: Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate

    Reflecting on India's strategy during the match, Siraj disclosed their aggressive approach in the second innings to swiftly set a substantial target for the home side. Ishan Kishan's T20-style cricket, amassing 52 off just 34 balls, played a crucial role in this approach, compensating for Rishabh Pant's absence as the wicketkeeper. Siraj praised Kishan's aggressive batting, stating that with enough runs already on the board, their plan was to score quickly in a short period and declare, allowing more time to bowl out the West Indies.

    Siraj himself displayed an exceptional performance, securing a five-for in the first innings and aiding India in dismissing the West Indies for 255 in response to the visitors' 438. Despite challenging conditions, including hot and humid weather and frequent rain interruptions, Siraj expressed pride in his ability to execute his plans effectively. With senior players like Jasprit Bumrah recovering from injury and Mohammed Shami rested, Siraj acknowledged the pressure on him but embraced the responsibility, enjoying the acceptance of challenges.

    Also Read: Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

    Additionally, Siraj commended debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar for his impressive performance, especially on a flat track. He lauded Mukesh's experience in domestic cricket, where he had bowled extensively on difficult wickets, making his Test debut all the more commendable. Siraj recognised the significance of performing well in domestic cricket and praised Mukesh for holding his nerve in his maiden Test match, where he bowled long spells and took two wickets."

    "Performing in domestic cricket is a huge achievement and then coming here and controlling your nerves is not easy. He is playing his first match for India and that too a Test and he is bowling long spells," added Siraj.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain osf

    Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

    WATCH Virat Kohli's doppelganger hopes to meet 'idol' one day; uncanny resemblance takes internet by storm snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli's doppelganger hopes to meet 'idol' one day; uncanny resemblance takes internet by storm

    Cricket Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate osf

    Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Rain spoils England's victory chances; Australia retains the Ashes urn osf

    Ashes 2023: Rain spoils England's victory chances; Australia retains the Ashes urn

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma's last 30 Test Innings; A Record of consistency osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma sets a record with double-digit scores in 30 consecutive Test innings

    Recent Stories

    football Meme fest explodes after Al-Hilal submit world record 300 mn euro bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe snt

    Meme fest explodes after Al-Hilal submit world record 300 mn euro bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

    9 tips to keep your vagina smelling good gcw eai

    9 tips to keep your vagina smelling good

    UAE vows to donate $100 million for countries affected by illegal migration anr

    UAE vows to donate $100 million to countries affected by illegal migration

    Kangana drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani ADC

    Kangana Ranaut drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani

    Keeping Mosquitoes at bay: Here are 7 preventive measures LMA

    Keeping Mosquitoes at bay: Here are 7 preventive measures

    Recent Videos

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon