IND vs WI 2023: Siraj confident Ashwin will do the job for team on final day of 2nd Test

Confident of India's success on the final day, Mohammed Siraj believes that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be more than a handful against the West Indies batsmen in the ongoing second Test. Despite setting a challenging target of 365 runs for the hosts, Ashwin's spin prowess was evident as he claimed both wickets on the fourth day, leaving the Caribbean side struggling at 76/2. With the wicket offering assistance to the spinners, Siraj expressed his belief that Ashwin will continue to trouble the opposition and guide India towards a clean sweep of the two-match series.

"The way the wicket is behaving, Ashwin, I feel, will run through the West Indies batting... the ball is turning," said Siraj at the end of day's play after India declared their innings at 181/2 and then got rid of the dangerous West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie to leave the hosts in a spot of bother.

Reflecting on India's strategy during the match, Siraj disclosed their aggressive approach in the second innings to swiftly set a substantial target for the home side. Ishan Kishan's T20-style cricket, amassing 52 off just 34 balls, played a crucial role in this approach, compensating for Rishabh Pant's absence as the wicketkeeper. Siraj praised Kishan's aggressive batting, stating that with enough runs already on the board, their plan was to score quickly in a short period and declare, allowing more time to bowl out the West Indies.

Siraj himself displayed an exceptional performance, securing a five-for in the first innings and aiding India in dismissing the West Indies for 255 in response to the visitors' 438. Despite challenging conditions, including hot and humid weather and frequent rain interruptions, Siraj expressed pride in his ability to execute his plans effectively. With senior players like Jasprit Bumrah recovering from injury and Mohammed Shami rested, Siraj acknowledged the pressure on him but embraced the responsibility, enjoying the acceptance of challenges.

Additionally, Siraj commended debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar for his impressive performance, especially on a flat track. He lauded Mukesh's experience in domestic cricket, where he had bowled extensively on difficult wickets, making his Test debut all the more commendable. Siraj recognised the significance of performing well in domestic cricket and praised Mukesh for holding his nerve in his maiden Test match, where he bowled long spells and took two wickets."

"Performing in domestic cricket is a huge achievement and then coming here and controlling your nerves is not easy. He is playing his first match for India and that too a Test and he is bowling long spells," added Siraj.