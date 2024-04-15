IPL 2024: Wondering why some teams are playing each other only once in league stage? Reason explained

In IPL 2024, cricket enthusiasts have noticed a peculiar scheduling pattern where certain teams face each other only once during the league stage. Let's delve into the intricacies of the IPL format to decipher the reasoning behind this.

Mumbai Indians faced a single showdown against Chennai Super Kings in this year's IPL, resulting in a thrilling clash at the Wankhede Stadium, where Chennai emerged victorious with a gripping 20-run win. Despite Rohit Sharma's stellar unbeaten century, Mumbai fell short of the 207-run target, reaching 186/6 in 20 overs. The former MI skipper's impressive knock of 105* off 63 balls wasn't enough against CSK's bowling prowess, notably Matheesha Pathirana's four-wicket haul.

In the first innings, CSK set a formidable target of 207, powered by half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*). Hardik Pandya's two crucial wickets for Mumbai couldn't halt CSK's momentum.

This match possibly marked MS Dhoni's final IPL appearance at the Wankhede Stadium, sparking speculation of his farewell campaign. Notably, this encounter was the only scheduled face-off between the two teams during the league phase of IPL 2024.

The reason behind Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting only once in this season lies in their placement in different groups. As per the format, each team plays eight matches within their group, facing the other four teams both home and away. Additionally, they play four matches against teams from the opposite group, either at home or away, with certain teams encountering the remaining sides twice, both at home and away. These groups and match allocations were determined through a random draw.

Dhoni's remarkable form was evident as he smashed a hat-trick of sixes and a double off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the final over of the first innings.

Following their victory, CSK stands third in the IPL 2024 points table, securing eight points in three games. They trail behind league leaders Rajasthan Royals (10) and second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (8). Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the fourth position with six points. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans follow with six points each, occupying the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Punjab Kings stand seventh with four points, while Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals share the eighth and ninth positions with four points each. RCB sits at the bottom of the standings with two points.

Also Read: 'Trip down memory lane': Dhoni admires 2011 & 2007 WC trophies, signs posters of himself at Wankhede (WATCH)