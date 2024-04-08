IPL 2024: Unpredictable Punjab Kings set to lock horns with inform Sunrisers Hyderabad in mid-table showdown

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as the Punjab Kings take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL match. With both teams tied in the mid-table battle, expect fireworks as they vie for supremacy on the cricket pitch.

The Punjab Kings, known for their inconsistent performances, aim to match the aggressive stance of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an upcoming IPL clash set for Tuesday. Both teams find themselves with two wins and two losses each in their four matches, sitting tied in the middle of the points table alongside two other teams. Breaking free from this mid-table deadlock is imperative for both sides.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, although unpredictable at times, have exhibited dominance with the bat, especially with their top-order batsmen consistently firing. In contrast, Punjab Kings have struggled to maintain consistency in their performances.

Sunrisers recently secured a significant victory against Mumbai Indians, recording the highest team total in IPL history. Notably, players like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aiden Markram have consistently launched attacks on the opposition bowlers, providing Sunrisers with formidable starts.

Punjab Kings possess significant firepower in their batting lineup, led by Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone. However, besides the captain, no other player has consistently delivered.

As both teams enter the match fresh off victories, the battle could intensify, especially in the powerplay overs, at the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium. However, concerns loom over the bowling departments of both teams, with Punjab struggling in the death overs and Sunrisers facing issues with the new ball.

With a head-to-head count of 3-2 in favour of Sunrisers in their last five encounters, Tuesday's match promises to be a closely contested affair.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umran Malik.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

