IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals rope in Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook amidst personal tragedy

South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams has been enlisted by Delhi Capitals on Monday as a replacement for batter Harry Brook in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Brook withdrew from the tournament to mourn his grandmother's passing. Having debuted internationally in 2021, the 30-year-old Williams has featured for South Africa in two Tests, four ODIs, and 11 T20 Internationals. He joins Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England's Harry Brook for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the franchise said in a statement.

Brook, who was secured by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, opted out of the league following the passing of his grandmother in February.

"I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this," he had shared on his social media page after withdrawing.

"I lost my grandmother last month -- she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather," the 25-year-old wrote.

During his debut IPL season last year with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brook made headlines with a scintillating 55-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders, but his performance ended on a disappointing note.

Overall, he amassed only 190 runs in 11 matches, despite the franchise shelling out Rs 13.25 crore to secure his services.

Brook had previously withdrawn from England's recent five-Test series in India, despite participating in the pre-tour training camp in the UAE.